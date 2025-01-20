The Nepal U-19 Women’s team will look to notch up their first points on the points table in the ongoing ICC Women's U19 World Cup 2025 campaign when they go up against the Scotland U-19 Women’s team. NEP-W U19 vs SCO U19 match will be played at UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi, and commence at 12:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports is the official broadcaster for the ICC Women's U19 World Cup 2025, however, group stage matches will not be televised in India. Fans will be able to watch NEP-W U19 vs SCO-U19 Women’s T20I match live on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of All Teams for Second Edition of Women's Under-19 Twenty20 Cricket WC

Nepal U19 vs Scotland U19 Live

