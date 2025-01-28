Already qualified for the Semifinal of the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025, the India U19 side aimed to remain undefeated in the competition. Invited to bat first, the India U19 Women’s team scored 208 runs in 20 overs. G Kamalini missed out on her half-century while Gongadi Trisha scored an unbeaten 110 runs with the help of 15 fours and four sixes. Group D third-place side, the Scotland U19 team was under pressure to perform. Chasing the 209-run target, the Scotland U19 side lost wickets on regular intervals and the whole line-up was wrapped up in just 58 runs. Gongadi Trisha, Vaishnavi Sharma, and Aayushi Shukla picked up three wickets each. Gongadi Trisha was named Player of the Match for her all-round performance. Gongadi Trisha Becomes First Batter to Score Century in ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup History, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs SCO-W WC 2025 Match.

India Defeat Scotland by 150 Runs in ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025

India flex their muscles with a statement victory against Scotland ahead of the #U19WorldCup semi-final 💪 ➡️ https://t.co/1s19nAR2sR pic.twitter.com/NCBiz56fF8 — ICC (@ICC) January 28, 2025

