New Zealand made a solid comeback on Day 3 of the first Test against Australia riding on the five-wicket haul of Glenn Phillips. They still have a stiff target of 258 runs to cover with only seven wickets in hand. The NZ vs AUS 1st Test 2024 Day 4's action will commence from 3:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on March 3, Monday. Unfortunately, the NZ vs AUS Test series live telecast will not be available for fans to watch in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can nonetheless watch the NZ vs AUS 1st Test Day 4 live streaming online on the Amazon Prime Video app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. NZ vs AUS 1st Test 2024: Rachin Ravindra’s Fighting Half-Century Keeps New Zealand Alive in 369-Run Chase at Stumps on Day 3.

NZ vs AUS 1st Test 2024 Day 4 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

A 52-run partnership between Rachin Ravindra (56*) and Daryl Mitchell (12*) takes us to stumps on Day 3 in Wellington 🏏 Head to https://t.co/3YsfR1YBHU or the NZC App for the full scorecard 📲 #NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/zUqKyFFbm0 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 2, 2024

