The action in the NZ vs ENG 1st Test 2024 is headed to Day 2 with both teams ready to resume their intense rivalry at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The NZ vs ENG 1st Test 2024 Day 2 is set to start at 3:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on November 29. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the NZ vs ENG Test series and fans can watch the NZ vs ENG 1st Test 2024 Day 2 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. There's an online viewing option and SonyLIV is the platform for fans to watch NZ vs ENG 1st Test 2024 Day 2 live streaming. But fans will need to have a subscription. Fans Relish Rare Pitch Access at Hagley Oval During Lunch Break of New Zealand vs England 1st Test 2024 Day 1, Video Goes Viral.

NZ vs ENG 1st Test 2024 Live Telecast

Less than 4️⃣8️⃣ hours to the 𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐋 𝐓𝐄𝐒𝐓 🔥 🇳🇿 vs 🇽🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 – 1st Test begins Nov 28, 3:30 AM onwards 🏏 💥 #SonySportsNetwork #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/8uYbzE8qog — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 26, 2024

