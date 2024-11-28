Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand, allowed fans to access the pitch during the lunch break of the New Zealand vs England 1st Test 2024. Cricket venues rarely allow access to the pitch to fans. After Hagley Oval allowed the fans to be on the pitch, some of them started to play cricket with friends and others were clicking pictures with family members. However, fans were not allowed to walk near the surface. Fans were present in the outfield area, the video of which is taking the internet over by storm. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Likely to be Shifted From Pakistan Following Political Unrest, PCB Set to Agree For Hybrid Model: Report.

Fans Allowed on Pitch During NZ vs ENG 1st Test

A lovely touch from the Hagley Oval allowing fans onto the pitch during the lunch break ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LEhlEEsSIK— England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 28, 2024

