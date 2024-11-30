The New Zealand national cricket team and the England national cricket team will be looking to battle it out on Day 3 of the NZ vs ENG 1st Test 2024 in Christchurch, on Saturday, November 30. Day 3 of the NZ vs ENG 1st Test 2024 is set to be played at the Hagley Oval and it starts at 3:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the New Zealand vs England Test series and fans can watch the NZ vs ENG 1st Test 2024 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. There are fans looking for an online viewing option and they can watch NZ vs ENG 1st Test 2024 live streaming on SonyLIV as well as Amazon Prime Video platforms, but would require subscriptions for both. Glenn Phillips Catch Video: Kiwi Fielder Takes Brilliant One-Handed Catch to Dismiss Ollie Pope Off Tim Southee During New Zealand vs England 1st Test 2024.

NZ vs ENG 1st Test 2024 Live Telecast

Less than 4️⃣8️⃣ hours to the 𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐋 𝐓𝐄𝐒𝐓 🔥 🇳🇿 vs 🇽🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 – 1st Test begins Nov 28, 3:30 AM onwards 🏏 💥 #SonySportsNetwork #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/8uYbzE8qog — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 26, 2024

NZ vs ENG 1st Test 2024 Live Streaming

the schedule for the ULTIMATE SHOWDOWN is here 📝🏏 Watch the #NZvENG test match on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/t24brwyLPw — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) November 27, 2024

