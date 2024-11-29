The New Zealand national cricket team put up a fighting performance in the first innings against the England national cricket team in the opening Test of the Crowe-Thorpe Trophy tournament. Kane Williamson and Glenn Phillips scored half-centuries to put a respectable total on the board for the hosts. Glenn Phillips later toped his batting performance with a great diving catch to dismiss Ollie Pope on Tim Southee’s bowling who was batting on 77 at the time. Showing quick reflexes, Phillips was stretched completely to his right to collect the catch. Watch the video below. NZ vs ENG Test 2024: England Rope in Uncapped Wicketkeeper-Batter Ollie Robinson to Replace Jordan Cox for Remainder of New Zealand Series.

Glenn Phillips Catches ‘Blinder’ to Dismiss Ollie Pope on Tim Southee’s Bowling

What a catch by Glenn Phillips He has pulled of a blinder 🤯🤯🤯#NZvsENG pic.twitter.com/KvjRXd8Kmd — Schrödinger (@srhnation) November 29, 2024

