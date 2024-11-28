The New Zealand vs England 1st Test starts on Thursday, November 28 and will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The NZ vs ENG 1st Test 2024 has a start time of 03:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Test series. The NZ vs ENG 1st Test 2024 will be telecast live on the Sony Ten 5 and Sony Ten 5 HD TV channels. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV mobile app and website to watch the New Zealand vs England 1st Test match online but users will have to pay a subscription fee. New Zealand Playing XI Announced For 1st Test 2024 Against England: Kane Williamson Returns In Place of Will Young, Nathan Smith Handed Debut.

NZ vs ENG 1st Test 2024 Free Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

Less than 4️⃣8️⃣ hours to the 𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐋 𝐓𝐄𝐒𝐓 🔥 🇳🇿 vs 🇽🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 – 1st Test begins Nov 28, 3:30 AM onwards 🏏 💥 #SonySportsNetwork #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/8uYbzE8qog — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 26, 2024

