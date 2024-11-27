Ahead of the first NZ vs ENG 1st Test 2024, captain Tom Latham announced New Zealand's playing XI against England, which will witness the return of star batter Kane Williamson, who missed the historic India tour. Williamson comes in for Will Young, while all-rounder Nathan Smith is being handed his debut for the Black Caps. The New Zealand vs England first Test will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. NZ vs ENG 2024: England-New Zealand Test Series To Be Named After Graham Thorpe and Martin Crowe.

New Zealand XI For NZ vs ENG 1st Test

Captain Tom Latham confirms his XI ahead of the 1st Tegel Test against England starting at Hagley Oval tomorrow. Follow play LIVE in NZ with TVNZ DUKE, TVNZ+, Sport Nation and The ACC. #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/rqUKxm8qEw — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 27, 2024

