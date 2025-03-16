Pakistan will kick off their white-ball New Zealand tour with the first match of the five-T20I series starting March 16. The New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I 2025 will be played at Hagley Oval at Christchurch and begin at 6:45 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to all international matches in New Zealand and will provide live telecast viewing options of NZ vs PAK 1st T20I 2025 on Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channels in India. For online streaming viewing options, fans can log onto the Sony LIV app and website for all NZ vs PAK 2025 action in India. Jio TV and FanCode will also provide viewing options for online streaming on their app and website. NZ vs PAK 1st T20I 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About New Zealand vs Pakistan Cricket Match in Christchurch.

NZ vs PAK 1st T20I 2025 Live

New faces at the helm as Pakistan hit the Kiwi shores for a captivating limited overs series. 🤩#SonySportsNetwork #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/NsIi8TwbOy — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) March 13, 2025

