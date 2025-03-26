New Zealand will host Pakistan in the fifth and final T20I of the five-match tourney on Wednesday, March 26, having already pocketed the series 3-1. The NZ vs PAK 5th T20I 2025 will be played at Sky Stadium in Wellington and begin at 11:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to all international matches in New Zealand and will provide live telecast viewing options of NZ vs PAK 5th T20I 2025 on Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channels in India. For online streaming viewing options, fans can log onto the Sony LIV app and website for all NZ vs PAK 2025 T20I series 2025 action in India. Jio TV and FanCode will also provide viewing options for online streaming on their app and website. Pakistan Cricketers Perform Iftar While Fielding at Bay Oval During NZ vs PAK 4th T20I 2025, Video Goes Viral.

NZ vs PAK 5th T20I Live

Pride at stake for Pakistan as they take on a high-flying New Zealand. ✈️#SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/blt3vX2GAz — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) March 25, 2025

