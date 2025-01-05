The New Zealand national cricket team will lock horns against the Sri Lanka national cricket team in the first ODI of the three-match series. The NZ vs SL 1st ODI 2025 will be hosted at the Basin Reserve, Wellington, on January 5. The much-awaited clash will begin at 3:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the NZ vs SL ODI series. The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2025 live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. The NZ vs SL first ODI 2025 live streaming will be available on SonyLIV and Amazon Prime Video. Fans seeking an online viewing option must have a subscription to either one of these two platforms. Additionally, the FanCode app and website will also livestream the NZ vs SL 1st ODI 2025. NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction, 1st ODI 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Match in Wellington.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2025 Live on FanCode

ODI fever is here! 🤩 Catch all the exciting moments from NZ vs SL ODI series LIVE on FanCode 🙌💥#NZvSLOnFanCode pic.twitter.com/UaumH9ufyV — FanCode (@FanCode) January 4, 2025

