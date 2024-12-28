New Zealand host Sri Lanka for a three-match T20I series, the first of which is set to be played on Saturday, December 28. The NZ vs SL 1st T20I 2024 is set to be played at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui and it starts at 11:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the NZ vs SL T20I series and the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I 2024 live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. The NZ vs SL 1st T20I 2024 live streaming will be available on SonyLIV and Amazon Prime Video, but fans seeking an online viewing option will need to have a subscription to either one of these two platforms. Sri Lanka White-Ball Captain Charith Asalanka Admits Missing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Is Disappointing, Focuses on Important New Zealand Tour.

NZ vs SL Live Telecast Details

The Kiwis 🆚 The Lankan Lions – Limited overs, limitless excitement! 🏏⚡ Don’t miss the action, LIVE, only on #SonySportsNetwork 📺 #NZvSL pic.twitter.com/0x6K95Yyfw — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 27, 2024

