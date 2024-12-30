The New Zealand National Cricket Team is all set to take on the Sri Lanka National Cricket Team in the 2nd T20I of the three-match T20I series. New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I is set to be played on Monday, December 30 at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui and it starts at 11:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the NZ vs SL T20I series and the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I 2024 live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. The NZ vs SL 2nd T20I 2024 live streaming will be available on SonyLIV and Amazon Prime Video, but fans seeking an online viewing option must have a subscription to either one of these two platforms. NZ vs SL 1st T20I 2024: Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, and Jacob Duffy Star For Hosts As New Zealand Beat Sri Lanka by Eight Runs.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Details

The Kiwis 🆚 The Lankan Lions – Limited overs, limitless excitement! 🏏⚡



Don’t miss the action, LIVE, only on #SonySportsNetwork 📺 #NZvSL pic.twitter.com/0x6K95Yyfw— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 27, 2024

