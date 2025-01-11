New Zealand and Sri Lanka go up against each other in the third ODI of the three-match series, on Saturday, January 11. The NZ vs SL 3rd ODI 2024-25 is set to be played at Eden Park in Auckland and it starts at 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of NZ vs SL 2024-25 and fans can watch the NZ vs SL 3rd ODI live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD TV channels. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the NZ vs SL 3rd ODI 2024-25 live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction, 3rd ODI 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Match in Auckland.

NZ vs SL 3rd ODI 2024-25 Live Telecast

A clean sweep is in sight for the @BLACKCAPS! 😮 Can 🇱🇰 salvage some pride in the final #NZvSL #ODI? 🏏#SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/8p9wKwaHeD — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 10, 2025

