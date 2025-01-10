The New Zealand national cricket team will meet the Sri Lanka national cricket team in the final ODI of the three-match series. The third ODI between the New Zealand cricket team and the Sri Lanka cricket team will be hosted at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday, January 11. The third ODI between these two nations will begin at 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans who are looking to make their Dream11 fantasy team for the New Zealand national cricket team vs Sri Lanka national cricket 3rd ODI 2025 can scroll down to get the latest fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions for the first ODI between these two sides in Auckland. NZ vs SL 2nd ODI 2025: Top Five Performers From New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Clash, From Rachin Ravindra to Maheesh Theekshana, Check Full List.

Talking about the first ODI, the hosts crushed the visitors by nine wickets in Wellington. Batting first, Sri Lanka made 178 runs after opener Avishka Fernando top-scored with 56 runs. Speedster Matt Henry picked up four wickets. While chasing, Will Young played a match-winning unbeaten knock of 90 runs off 86 deliveries, including 12 fours, and guided New Zealand to a nine-wicket win.

In the second ODI, the match was reduced to 37 overs due to rain in Hamilton. Batting first, the hosts made 255/9 after Rachin Ravindra slammed 79 runs. Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana bagged four wickets. Theekshana also took a hattrick in his spell. While chasing, Sri Lanka were bundled out for 142 runs after William ORourke claimed three wickets. New Zealand won the one-sided affair by 113 runs and took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. The third ODI between the New Zealand national cricket team and the Sri Lanka national cricket team will be a dead rubber. NZ vs SL 2nd ODI 2025: Maheesh Theekshana Becomes Seventh Sri Lanka Bowler To Claim Hat-Trick in ODI.

NZ vs SL 3rd ODI 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-Keepers: Kusal Mendis (SL)

Batters: Pathum Nissanka (SL), Rachin Ravindra (NZ), Mark Chapman (NZ), Will Young (NZ)

All-Rounders: Daryl Mitchell (NZ), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Mitchell Santner (NZ)

Bowlers: Matt Henry (NZ), Maheesh Theekshana (SL), Jacob Duffy (NZ)

NZ vs SL 3rd ODI 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Maheesh Theekshana (SL), Will Young (NZ)

NZ vs SL 3rd ODI 2025 Match Dream11 Team Prediction Line-Up:

Kusal Mendis (SL), Pathum Nissanka (SL), Rachin Ravindra (NZ), Mark Chapman (NZ), Will Young (NZ), Daryl Mitchell (NZ), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Mitchell Santner (NZ), Matt Henry (NZ), Maheesh Theekshana (SL), Jacob Duffy (NZ)

