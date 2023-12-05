New Zealand women's team are currently engaged with their counterparts from Pakistan in the second of a three-match T20I series, on December 5. The second T20I between these two teams will be played at the University Oval in Dunedin and it starts at 5:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Amazon Prime Video has the rights to broadcast international cricket matches in New Zealand. Fans in India can watch the NZ-W vs PAK-W live streaming online on the Amazon Prime Video app. The live telecast of the New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women 2nd T20I will not be available. When is WPL Auction? Know Date and Venue of Women's Premier League 2024 Players Bidding Event.

NZ-W vs PAK-W, 2nd T20I 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

it’s game on! 🏏 watch #NZvsPAK Women’s 2nd T20I, LIVE and exclusive only on Prime Video!#CricketOnPrime pic.twitter.com/MCKyhydlEd — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) December 4, 2023

