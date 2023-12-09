How to Watch NZ-W vs PAK-W, 3rd T20I 2023 Live Streaming Online? Get Telecast Details of New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Cricket Match With Time in IST

Pakistan Women took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series after winning the second T20I by ten wickets. Scroll down to get live streaming and telecast details.

Socially Soubhagya Chatterjee| Dec 09, 2023 05:00 AM IST

New Zealand women's team have lost the three-match T20I series as Pakistan have won the first two games and will be competing for a clean sweep in the third, on December 9. The third T20I between these two teams will be played at the John Davies Oval, Queenstown and it starts at 5:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Amazon Prime Video has the rights to broadcast international cricket matches in New Zealand. Fans in India can watch the NZ-W vs PAK-W live streaming online on the Amazon Prime Video app. The live telecast of the New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women 3rd T20I will not be available. When is WPL Auction? Know Date and Venue of Women's Premier League 2024 Players Bidding Event.

NZ-W vs PAK-W, 3rd T20I 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume anyard1">

How to Watch NZ-W vs PAK-W, 3rd T20I 2023 Live Streaming Online? Get Telecast Details of New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Cricket Match With Time in IST

Pakistan Women took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series after winning the second T20I by ten wickets. Scroll down to get live streaming and telecast details.

Socially Soubhagya Chatterjee| Dec 09, 2023 05:00 AM IST

New Zealand women's team have lost the three-match T20I series as Pakistan have won the first two games and will be competing for a clean sweep in the third, on December 9. The third T20I between these two teams will be played at the John Davies Oval, Queenstown and it starts at 5:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Amazon Prime Video has the rights to broadcast international cricket matches in New Zealand. Fans in India can watch the NZ-W vs PAK-W live streaming online on the Amazon Prime Video app. The live telecast of the New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women 3rd T20I will not be available. When is WPL Auction? Know Date and Venue of Women's Premier League 2024 Players Bidding Event.

NZ-W vs PAK-W, 3rd T20I 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
New Zealand vs Pakistan New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women 3rd T20I Live Streaming New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women 3rd T20I Live Telecast New Zealand Women's Cricket Team NZ vs PAK NZ W vs PAK W NZ W vs PAK W Live Streaming NZ-W vs PAK-W 3rd T20I Live NZ-W vs PAK-W 3rd T20I Live Online NZ-W vs PAK-W 3rd T20I Live Streaming NZ-W vs PAK-W 3rd T20I Live Streaming Online NZ-W vs PAK-W Live NZ-W vs PAK-W Live Online NZ-W vs PAK-W Live Telecast Pakistan women's Cricket team
You might also like
Pakistan Women Win First-Ever T20I Series Against New Zealand, Beat Hosts by 10 Runs in Second T20I
Cricket

Pakistan Women Win First-Ever T20I Series Against New Zealand, Beat Hosts by 10 Runs in Second T20I
You might also like
Pakistan Women Win First-Ever T20I Series Against New Zealand, Beat Hosts by 10 Runs in Second T20I
Cricket

Pakistan Women Win First-Ever T20I Series Against New Zealand, Beat Hosts by 10 Runs in Second T20I
How to Watch NZ-W vs PAK-W, 2nd T20I 2023 Live Streaming Online? Get Telecast Details of New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Cricket Match With Time in IST
Cricket

How to Watch NZ-W vs PAK-W, 2nd T20I 2023 Live Streaming Online? Get Telecast Details of New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Cricket Match With Time in IST
How to Watch NZ-W vs PAK-W, 1st T20I 2023 Live Streaming Online? Get Telecast Details of New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Cricket Match With Time in IST
Cricket

How to Watch NZ-W vs PAK-W, 1st T20I 2023 Live Streaming Online? Get Telecast Details of New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Cricket Match With Time in IST
Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr and Nahida Akter Included as Nominees for ICC Women's Player of Month for October 2023
Cricket

Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr and Nahida Akter Included as Nominees for ICC Women's Player of Month for October 2023
Cricket

How to Watch NZ-W vs PAK-W, 1st T20I 2023 Live Streaming Online? Get Telecast Details of New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Cricket Match With Time in IST
Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr and Nahida Akter Included as Nominees for ICC Women's Player of Month for October 2023
Cricket

Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr and Nahida Akter Included as Nominees for ICC Women's Player of Month for October 2023
Google Trends Google Trends
Today's Trends
Google Trends Google Trends
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma