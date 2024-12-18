The Oman national cricket team will take on the Saudi Arabia national cricket team in match 11 of the Gulf T20 Championship 2024. The Oman vs Saudi Arabia clash will be hosted at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Wednesday, December 18. The high-voltage clash between Oman and Saudi Arabia will start at 10:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Gulf Cricket T20I Championship 2024 matches will not be available for live telecast viewing option on TV channels. However, fans in India can log on to the FanCode app and website to watch the live streaming viewing option for the Oman vs Saudi Arabia match. Cricket in 2032 Brisbane Olympics? ICC Chairman Jay Shah Meets Brisbane Olympic Games Organising Committee CEO Cindy Hook in Australia (Watch Video).

Oman Squad for Gulf T20I Championship 2024

🚨 Announcement 🚨



Here's our Squad for the second edition of the Gulf T20I Cricket Championship 2024!! 🏏



The defending champions 🇴🇲 will lock-horns with each of its counterparts in a single round robin format!



More to Follow..#OmanCricket #GCCCricket #SquadAnnouncement pic.twitter.com/Rvr9g9CNzq— Oman Cricket (@TheOmanCricket) December 11, 2024

