After a shock defeat in the 1st T20I, Pakistan will face Afghanistan in the 2nd T20I on Sunday, March 26. The game will commence at 9:30 pm IST at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Unfortunately, the live telecast of the PAK vs AFG T20I series 2023 does not have an official broadcast partner in India. Hence, the 2nd T20I will not be telecasted live on TV. Fans however can watch the live streaming of the PAK vs AFG 2nd T20I on the FanCode app and website.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Live Streaming and Telecast Details

We just had a T20I with teams scoring more than 500 runs in total. But we aren't done for the day.#PAKvAFG starts soon. News from the centre is that Pakistan have opted to bat. Head over to #FanCode for another #SuperSunday thriller. — FanCode (@FanCode) March 26, 2023

