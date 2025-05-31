PAK vs BAN Fantasy Team Prediction, 3rd T20I 2025: Pakistan national cricket team are hosting Bangladesh national cricket team for a three-match T20I series. Pakistan cricket team have already won the first two games and sealed the PAK vs BAN T20I series 2025. Now, they would be looking forward to winning the PAK vs BAN 3rd T20I 2025 and claiming a white-wash win at home, but the Bangladesh cricket team would also eye a win, to avoid a white-wash defeat, and also grab a consolation victory. Pakistan Beat Bangladesh by 37 Runs in PAK vs BAN 1st T20I 2025; Shadab Khan’s All-Round Show, Hasan Ali's Five-Wicket Haul Help Green Shirts Gain 1–0 Series Lead.

Hosts Pakistan have garnered big wins in the first two matches, and also managed to all-out Bangladesh in both. They would look to aim the same in the Pakistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I 2025, which will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, just like the first two. The PAK vs BAN 3rd T20I 2025 match is scheduled to be played on Sunday, May 1, from 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

PAK vs BAN 3rd T20I 2025 Fantasy Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Haris (PAK)

Batters: Hasan Nawaz (PAK), Saim Ayub (PAK) and Sahibzada Farhan (PAK)

All-Rounders: Salman Ali Agha (PAK), Khushdil Shah (PAK) and Shadab Khan (PAK)

Bowlers: Hasan Mahmud (BAN), Tanzim Hasan Sakib (BAN), Hasan Ali (PAK) and Haris Rauf (PAK)

PAK vs BAN 3rd T20I 2025 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Sahibzada Farhan (c), Mohammad Haris (vc) Why is Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20I Series 2025 Not Available on Dream11? Know Reason Behind Absence of PAK vs BAN on Fantasy Cricket App.

PAK vs BAN 3rd T20I 2025 Team Prediction Line-up

Mohammad Haris (PAK), Hasan Nawaz (PAK), Saim Ayub (PAK), Sahibzada Farhan (PAK), Salman Ali Agha (PAK), Khushdil Shah (PAK), Shadab Khan (PAK), Hasan Mahmud (BAN), Tanzim Hasan Sakib (BAN), Hasan Ali (PAK), Haris Rauf (PAK)

