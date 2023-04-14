Pakistan take on New Zealand in the first match of the three-game T20I series on Friday, April 14. The match will be played in Lahore and it is scheduled to begin at 9:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports 5 will provide live telecast of this match in India. Fans in India can also watch live streaming of this match on the SonyLIV app and website. In Pakistan, fans can also watch live telecast of this match on PTV Sports.

PAK vs NZ

The best against the best 🔥 Fireworks will be expected on the field as some of the top players from @TheRealPCB & @BLACKCAPS face each other 🤜🤛#SonySportsNetwork #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/tUPFYX0ezq — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) April 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)