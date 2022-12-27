Pakistan are in a comfortable position at the PAK vs NZ 1st Test in the National Stadium, Karachi. The hosts put up 317-5 on the first day of the match. Captain Babar Azam stayed unbeaten on 161 and will be looking to convert his century to a big score now. New Zealand bowlers on the other hand have toiled hard but failed to capitalise on their start. The second day will resume at 10.30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The match will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network. You can also watch the live streaming of the game on the Sony Liv app and website. Najam Sethi, PCB Management Committee Chairman, Says The Board Will Follow Government's Advice on Going to India For ODI World Cup 2023.

PAK vs NZ 1st Test Day 2 Live on Sony Liv

🇵🇰 will look to redeem themselves against the Black Caps after failing to register a single win in their series against England 🙌 Watch PAKvNZ 1st Test tomorrow, 10:30 AM onwards, only on the #SonySportsNetwork 📺#TayyariKiwiHai pic.twitter.com/B78V8BCnym — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 25, 2022

