The PAK vs NZ 1st Test at the National Stadium, Karachi is at a very interesting stage. After conceding 438 runs in the first innings, New Zealand fought back to take a 174-run lead against Pakistan. At the end of the 4th day's play, the hosts had already wiped out most of the deficit and were 77-2. Now both teams will be looking to have a strong start when the final day of the 1st Test starts at 10.30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The PAK vs NZ 1st Test will be telecasted live on India at the Sony Sports Network. You can watch the live streaming of the game on Sony Liv. Imam-Ul-Haq, Abrar Ahmed's Dropped Catch Reminds Fans of Saeed Ajmal-Shoaib Malik’s Iconic Drop, Comedy of Errors Occurs During PAK vs NZ 1st Test (Watch Video).

PAK vs NZ Day 5 on Sony Sports Network

🇵🇰 will look to redeem themselves against the Black Caps after failing to register a single win in their series against England 🙌 Watch PAKvNZ 1st Test tomorrow, 10:30 AM onwards, only on the #SonySportsNetwork 📺#TayyariKiwiHai pic.twitter.com/B78V8BCnym — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 25, 2022

