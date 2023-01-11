Pakistan will lock horns with New Zealand in the 2nd ODI of the series today, January 11, 2023. The match will start at 3.00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the National Stadium, Karachi. Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI series and they will provide a live telecast of the game in India. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you can tune into the Sony Liv app and website. Bruce Murray, Former New Zealand Cricketer, Dies Aged 82.

Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live on Sony Liv

Expect nothing less than a humdinger when the Kiwis face Pakistan in the 2nd #PAKvNZ ODI 🤯 Drop your prediction 👇 & catch LIVE action on #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/cOTpUEtLre — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) January 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)