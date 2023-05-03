Looking to seal the high voltage series with a third consecutive win, Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the 3rd ODI of the five-match series at the National Stadium in Karachi on May 03. The PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI match will commence at 04:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the PAK vs NZ ODI series 2023 in India and will provide the live telecast of the PAK vs NZ matches on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Ten 5/HD channels to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match live telecast on their TV sets. SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, will provide the Live Streaming of the PAK vs NZ ODI series 2023 on its online platforms in India.

PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The visitors, #NewZealand will have to do everything in their might to stay alive in the 5️⃣-match ODI Series 💪🤯 Can @TheRealPCB go on to clinch the series in the 3rd ODI itself? 💭#SonySportsNetwork #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/9juhHqeK1x — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) May 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)