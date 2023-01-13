Pakistan will face New Zealand in the 3rd ODI of the series today, January 13, 2023. The series decider will commence at 3:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the National Stadium, Karachi. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the PAK vs NZ series and they will provide a live telecast of the 3rd ODI in India. Fans in Pakistan can watch the match on PTV Sports. You can also watch the live streaming on the Sony Liv app and website. PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About Pakistan vs New Zealand Cricket Match in Karachi.

Pakistan vs New Zealand On Sony Liv

With the series all squared at 1️⃣-1️⃣, it’s all to play for in an epic showdown 💪 Who will have the final say of the tour? 🤔💭 Stream #PAKvNZ 3️⃣rd ODI action, LIVE on #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/wdFmoe3Jqv — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) January 13, 2023

