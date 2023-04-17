Pakistan are slated t go up against New Zealand in the 3rd T20I of the five-game series, on Monday, April 17. This match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and it will start at 9:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the PAK vs NZ series in India and the live telecast of this match on Sony Sports Ten 5/HD. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the SonyLIV app and website. Matt Henry Hat-trick Video: Watch Kiwi Pacer Script History During Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I in Lahore As Hosts Win by 88 Runs.

PAK vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Pakistan will look to seal the T20I series with another comprehensive win in the 3️⃣rd T20I 🆚 New Zealand 🙌 Can the Black Caps fight back and get their 1️⃣st win? 🏏#SonySportsNetwork #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/tVG7bNNFmk — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) April 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)