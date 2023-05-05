Pakistan will be taking on New Zealand in the 4th ODI of a five-match series on Friday, May 5. The game will begin at 4:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at National Stadium, Karachi. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Pakistan vs New Zealand series in India and fans can watch the live telecast of this match on Sony Sports Ten 5/HD channels. Meanwhile, PTV will be telecasting this match in Pakistan. Indian fans can also watch the live streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand 4th ODI on the SonyLiv app and website. India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match Likely To Be Held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad: Report.

Pakistan vs New Zealand 4th ODI 2023 Live on Sony Sports

After an unfortunate loss in the first 3️⃣ matches, @BLACKCAPS will look to restore their wounded pride against a dominant @TheRealPCB squad 🤕🏏 Can the Kiwis register their first victory of the series? 🤔#SonySportsNetwork #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/gP6cPQXKYY — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) May 5, 2023

