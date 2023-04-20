With the series standing on 2-1 in their favour, Pakistan are slated to go up against New Zealand in the 4th T20I of the five-game series, on Thursday, April 20. This match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi and it will start at 9:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the PAK vs NZ series in India and the live telecast of this match on Sony Sports Ten 5/HD. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the SonyLIV app and website.

PAK vs NZ 4th T20I 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

All to play for in the 4️⃣th T20I as Pakistan leads the 5-match series 2️⃣-1️⃣ 🏏 🔥 Can 🇵🇰 seal the series or will 🇳🇿 take it to the final game? 🤔 💬#SonySportsNetwork #PAKvsNZ pic.twitter.com/7mBR1QJ6KO — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) April 20, 2023

