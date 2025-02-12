Hosts Pakistan take on South Africa in the third match of the Pakistan Tri-Nation Series 2025 on Wednesday, February 12. The PAK vs SA match is set to be played at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi and it starts at 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Pakistan Tri-Nation Series 2025 will find live telecast viewing options for the PAK vs SA match on Sony Sports Network channels. For those looking for an online viewing option, they can watch PAK vs SA live streaming on SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites, however, this will require a subscription. Pakistan vs South Africa Tri-Series 2025 3rd ODI Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About PAK vs SA Tri-Nation Cricket Match in Karachi

PAK vs SA Tri-Series 3rd ODI 2025 Live

A virtual semi-final! ⚔️ 🇵🇰 take on 🇿🇦 with the winner heading to the final. Catch the match LIVE, tomorrow at 2:30 PM, only on the #SonySportsNetwork. 🏏 🙌#PAKvSA #3Nations1Trophy #ODI pic.twitter.com/6LrljFzW6b — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) February 11, 2025

