Pakistan, upbeat from a victory in the first Test, would head to the second match of the series with a lot of confidence against Sri Lanka on Monday, July 24. The match will be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo and play on Day 1 will begin at 10:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of Pakistan's tour of Sri Lanka in India and the live telecast of this match will be available on Sony Sports Ten 5 channel. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the SonyLIV app and website. Pakistan Win Their First Test Match in a Year With Four-Wicket Victory Over Sri Lanka in Galle Test, Lead Series 1-0.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Live Streaming and Telecast

Round 2⃣, here we come ⏳ Can the hosts fight back in the second 🇱🇰 vs 🇵🇰 Test in Colombo & tie up the series?#SLvPAK action resumes tomorrow - 10 AM onwards ⏰, LIVE on #SonyLIV! pic.twitter.com/uw3eCtHOkS — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) July 23, 2023

