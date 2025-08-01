The Pakistan National Cricket Team will take on the West Indies National Cricket Team in the first match of what promises to be a fascinating WI vs PAK 2025 T20I series on August 1. The PAK vs WI 1st T20I 2025 is set to be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida and it will start at 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not have access to PAK vs WI live telecast due to the absence of a broadcast partner. But there's an online viewing option as fans in India can watch PAK vs WI live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but at the cost of either a match pass or a tour pass. WI vs PAK 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Channel: How To Watch T20I and ODI Series Live in Pakistan?

PAK vs WI 2025 T20I Series Schedule

Mark your calendars, South Florida! 📆 It’s going to be 🔥 at Central Broward Park! 📍 Fort Lauderdale 📅 31 July - 3 August 🎟️ Tickets available now on https://t.co/6TUKc2hD7J#WIvPAK | #FullAhEnergy pic.twitter.com/eNNl9j5o5h — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 28, 2025

