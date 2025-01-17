Pakistan national cricket team is all set to take on the West Indies national cricket team in a two-match Test series from Friday, January 17. The Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test 2025 is all set to be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium and will start at a scheduled start time of 10:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, due to the absence of any live broadcaster the PAK vs WI Test series will not be telecasted live in India. Fans in India can tune into the FanCode app and website to watch live live streaming viewing option of the PAK vs WI 1st Test 2025 day 1. PAK vs WI 1st Test 2025, Multan Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Pakistan vs West Indies Match at Multan Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan Playing XI for PAK vs WI 1st Test 2025

Pakistan's playing XI for the first Test 🇵🇰



Mohammad Huraira to make his debut tomorrow 🙌#PAKvWI | #RedBallRumble pic.twitter.com/MkpKaEsdsm— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 16, 2025

