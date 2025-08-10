The West Indies national cricket team will take on the Pakistan national cricket team in the second ODI of the three-match series on Sunday, August 10. The West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd ODI 2025 will be hosted at the iconic Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba in Trinidad. The WI vs PAK 2nd ODI 2025 will start at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner in India for the Pakistan vs West Indies 2025 three-match ODI series. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch PAK vs WI 2nd ODI 2025 live telecast. Yes, FanCode has the streaming rights to the PAK vs WI 2025 three-match ODI series. Fans in India can watch the PAK vs WI 2nd ODI 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website. But for that, fans would require either a match pass that costs Rs 29 or a tour pass worth Rs 79. West Indies vs Pakistan 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get WI vs PAK T20I and ODI Series Fixtures, Time Table and Match Timings in IST.

West Indies vs Pakistan ODI Series 2025 Schedule

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)