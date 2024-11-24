After conquering Australia in ODIs, Pakistan will clash with hosts Zimbabwe in a three-match One-Day International Series commencing on November 24. The PAK vs ZIM 1st ODI 2024 will take place at Perth Stadium in Perth, and start at 01:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, in India, fans won't be able to watch Pakistan vs Zimbabwe live telecast on TV. However, can find live viewing options of PAK vs ZIM 1st ODI 2024 on the FanCode app and website, which will need a pass. ZIM vs PAK 1st ODI 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Cricket Match in Bulawayo.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st ODI

Hello, matchday! 😍 Zimbabwe take on Pakistan in the first ODI at Queens Sports Club. It's set to be an exciting clash as both teams look to start the series with a bang! Stay tuned for all the action!#ZIMvPAK #VisitZimbabwe pic.twitter.com/7mmAww0IlR — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) November 24, 2024

