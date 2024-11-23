The Zimbabwe national cricket team will host the Pakistan national cricket team for a three-match ODI series. The first ODI between the Zimbabwe cricket team and the Pakistan cricket team will be played on Sunday, November 22. Veteran cricketer Craig Ervine will lead the host, whereas wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan will captain Pakistan. Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Players: Check Full Squads for ZIM vs PAK ODI and T20I Series 2024.

Talking about Pakistan, the Rizwan-led side is coming to Zimbabwe after winning the historic ODI series against Australia at their home. The Pakistan cricket team won the ODI series 2-1 against Australia. They also become the first Asian side to win two ODI series on Australian soil. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, will be playing their first ODI series since January 2024. PAK vs ZIM 2024 Schedule: Check List of Fixtures in Pakistan vs Zimbabwe ODI and T20I Series With Venues and Match Timings in IST.

ZIM vs PAK 1st ODI Key Players

Mohammad Rizwan Haris Rauf Saim Ayub Sikandar Raza Blessing Muzarabani

ZIM vs PAK 1st ODI Key Battles

The battle between Pakistan white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan and Zimbabwe star all-rounder Sikandar Raza would be interesting. Raza has dismissed Rizwan one time out of nine deliveries he has bowled to the Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter in ODIs. Rizwan has just scored six runs against Raza. Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf has never dismissed Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine in ODIs. Rauf has bowled 24 deliveries and conceded eight runs against Ervine in ODIs.

ZIM vs PAK 1st ODI 2024 Venue and Match Timing

The first ODI between Zimbabwe and Pakistan will be hosted at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. The ZIM vs PAK 1st ODI 2024 will start at 1:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

ZIM vs PAK Likely XI for 1st ODI 2024

Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Likely 11: Joylord Gumbie, Dion Myers, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine (c), Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza, Clive Madande (wk), Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Faraz Akram and Trevor Gwandu

Pakistan National Cricket Team Likely 11: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Agha Salman, Irfan Niazi, Aamir Jamal, Mohammad Hasnain, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

