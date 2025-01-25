After clinching the first Test with ease, Pakistan takes on West Indies in PAK vs WI 2nd Test 2025 on January 25, with hopes of a clean sweep. The PAK vs WI 2nd Test 2025 is being held in Multan Cricket Stadium and commences at 10:00 Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, due to the absence of any live broadcaster the PAK vs WI Test series will not have a telecast viewing option in India. However, fans in India can tune into the FanCode app and website to watch the live streaming viewing option of the PAK vs WI 1st Test 2025 Day 1. Pakistan Playing XI for PAK vs WI 2nd Test 2025 Announced: Kashif Ali Set to Make Debut, Khurram Shahzad Misses Out.

Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd Test 2025

🚨 Pakistan's playing XI for the second Test 🚨 Kashif Ali to make his Test debut tomorrow!#PAKvWI | #RedBallRumble pic.twitter.com/DXmyF4Wl4X — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 24, 2025

