Pakistan have announced their playing XI for the second Test against West Indies. There has been just one change--pacer Kashif Ali is included in the Pakistan playing XI in place of Khurram Shahzad. Pakistan will opt for a similar approach as they did for the first Test, with the bowling being spin-heavy. Sajid Khan and Noman Ali, who have been catalysts for Pakistan's success, will continue to lead the attack on a track that will expectedly assist the spinners as it did in the first Test. However, they will look to be better with the bat in hand. The PAK vs WI 2nd Test 2025 will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. PAK vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd Test 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Pakistan vs West Indies Match in Multan,

Pakistan's Playing XI for 2nd Test vs West Indies

🚨 Pakistan's playing XI for the second Test 🚨 Kashif Ali to make his Test debut tomorrow!#PAKvWI | #RedBallRumble pic.twitter.com/DXmyF4Wl4X — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)