After 20-wicket day 1, the second day of the Pakistan vs West Indies once again saw bowlers dominating. At the end of day 2, the Pakistan side was 76 at the loss of four wickets and will need 178 more runs to win the match. The PAK vs WI 2nd Test 2025 Day 3 starts at 10:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on January 27, which is being played at Multan Cricket Stadium. Unfortunately, due to the absence of any live broadcaster the PAK vs WI Test series will not have a telecast viewing option in India. However, fans in India can tune into the FanCode app and website to watch the live streaming viewing option of the PAK vs WI 2nd Test 2025 Day 3. Babar Azam Wicket Video: Pakistan Stalwart Throws His Wicket Away to Kevin Sinclair During PAK vs WI 2nd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd Test 2025 Live

Stumps on day two 🗒️ Pakistan require 178 more runs for victory with six wickets in hand 🏏#PAKvWI | #RedBallRumble pic.twitter.com/gSkCEGCnmf — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 26, 2025

