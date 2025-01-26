Pakistan national cricket team star batter Babar Azam perished his wicket away against West Indies spinner Kevin Sinclair during the second Test match at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. The wicket incident happened during the fourth ball of the 21st over of the second innings. Kevin bowled a slow-length delivery that spun in sharply from off stump. Babar clipped it onto his front pad. The ball lobbed towards the short leg, and Alick Athanaze took an easy catch. Babar walked back to the pavilion after scoring 31 runs off 67 deliveries. At stumps on Day 2, Pakistan is at 76/4 in 24 overs. The hosts still required 178 runs to win the match. Shan Masood Gets Run Out After He Was Caught Ball-Watching During PAK vs WI 1st Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Another Poor Outing From Babar Azam

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)