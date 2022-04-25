Punjab Kings (PBKS) are ready to hit the pitch against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2022 on Monday, April 25. The PBKS vs CSK match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium and is set to start at 7:30 PM IST(Indian Standard Time). Star sports will provide live telecast of the game. Fans can also log into Disney + Hotstar app for the live online streaming of PBKS vs CSK.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)