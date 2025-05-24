Hoping to secure a top-two finish in the Indian Premier League 2025 league stage, Punjab Kings will face Delhi Capitals on May 24, in a rescheduled match. The PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match will be played at the neutral venue Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur and start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time ( IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can find viewing options for the PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can find viewing options of the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. Ben Cutting vs RCB Funny Memes Go Viral After Aussie All-Rounder's Latest Interview Gives Fans Flashbacks of IPL 2016 Final.

PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 Live

RACE TO TOP 2 heats up: Will Shreyas Iyer & PBKS win this & solidify TOP 2 spot in IPL Playoffs?#IPLonJioStar 👉 #PBKSvDC, SAT, 24th MAY, 6:30 PM on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/MLwDT9TiQw — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 24, 2025

