Table-toppers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Punjab Kings host Rajasthan Royals in their first home match of the season on April 5. The PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 match will be played at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, and will start at 7:30 PM. Star Sports are the official broadcast partner in India of IPL 2025. Fans can watch the PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 live telecast viewing options on Star Sports 1 & 2, Star Sports 1 and 2 Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada TV channels. Fans looking for an online viewing option of the IPL 2025 Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match can switch to the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription. Today’s IPL 2025 Match Live: Check TATA Indian Premier League Schedule for April 5.

PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 Live

Mullanpur Awaits a Thriller! 🏏 Will the Kings continue their winning run or will the Royals register consecutive victories? 👑💥#IPLonJioStar 👉 #PBKSvRR | SAT, 5th APR, 6:30 PM | LIVE on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 Hindi & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/YKaImwoyVn — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 5, 2025

