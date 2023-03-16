Peshawar Zalmi will face Islamabad United in eliminator 1 of the Pakistan Super League 2023. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of PSL 2023 in India. The important match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Ten 5/HD. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming of this game, you can tune into the Sony Liv app and website.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United on SonyLiv

