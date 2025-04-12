The second match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) will see two former champions, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators, take on each other on April 12. The PZ vs QG PSL 2025 match will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi and will start at 4:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network are official partner for the PSL 2025 broadcast in India, and will have live telecast viewing options of PZ vs QG T20 match on Sony Ten 1 and SD & HD, and Sony Ten 3 Hindi TV Channels. FanCode are the streaming partner for the Pakistan Super League in India, and will provide online viewing options on their app and website, for INR 129 pass. JioTV will also provide a streaming viewing option of PSL 2025 on their website. PSL 2025 Captains: List of Skippers Of All Teams for Pakistan Super League Season 10.

PZ vs QG PSL 2025

🚨 HBLPSL X BROADCASTERS 🚨 Catch all the action LIVE on A Sports & PTV Sports — with Urdu and English feeds alternating. Stream online in Pakistan via Tapmad, Tamasha, Daraz, MYCO, and Begin (powered by Walee Technologies). Read more: https://t.co/s2Q7ELqLnA #ApnaXHai l… pic.twitter.com/QNKcgWzrH5 — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) April 8, 2025

