Babar Azam's Peshawar Zalmi are set to go up against Saud Shakeel and his Quetta Gladiators in PSL (Pakistan Super League) 2025 on Sunday, April 27. The Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and the clash starts at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there would be no PSL 2025 live telecast nor PSL 2025 live streaming available in India, with Sony and FanCode opting against broadcasting the competition in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. However, fans in India have an online viewing option of PSL 2025 in India, as they can watch Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi live streaming on the Sports Central YouTube channel. Usman Khan Asks Ubaid Shah To Keep Distance While Celebration After Nearly injuring the Wicketkeeper On an Earlier Occasion in PSL 2025 (Watch Video).

PSL 2025 Live Streaming in India

🚨 Reminder of #HBLPSLX BROADCASTERS 🚨 Catch all the action LIVE on A Sports & PTV Sports — with Urdu and English feeds alternating. Watch Live Streaming online in Pakistan via Tapmad, Tamasha, Daraz, MYCO, and Begin (powered by Walee Technologies) & International… pic.twitter.com/iMO1ZvflHl — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) April 24, 2025

