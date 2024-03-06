Quetta Gladiators will lock horns with Karachi Kings for the next match in PSL 2024 on Wednesday, March 6. The match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Pakistan and it will start at 02:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings match live telecast in the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans in India can watch the live streaming of this contest on the FanCode app and website, but only at the cost of a subscription fee of Rs 149. Asif Ali Grabs a Sensational Catch On Boundary Line To Dismiss Dawid Malan During Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans PSL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings

Too hyped to keep calm on match day! 🤩💥



Drop a 💜 to show us your support 👇#PurpleForce #HBLPSL9 #QGvKK pic.twitter.com/xhRT2VfYVt— Quetta Gladiators (@TeamQuetta) March 6, 2024

