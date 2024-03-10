Lahore Qalandars would hope to finish off what has been a disappointing tournament, on a high when they take on Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2024 on Sunday, March 10. The Shaheen Afridi-led side managed just one win from nine matches. Quetta Gladiators, on the other hand, would hope to keep themselves in the title race with a win in this match. Sadly, this match will not be able for live telecast in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans will be able to watch live streaming of this match on the FanCode app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Kieron Pollard’s Bat Breaks As He Attempts To Hit Tayyab Abbas’ Delivery During Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators

