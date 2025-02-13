Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will unveil their new captain for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season on February 13. RCB's new captain will take the reins from Faf du Plessis, who lead the franchise between 2022 and 2024, the Bengaluru-based club will announce at 11:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST), which will be made by head coach Andy Flower. Star Sports Network are the official broadcast right holders of the event and will provide live telecast viewing options of RCB's announcement of their new captain on Star Sports 1 and 1 Hindi TV channels in India. The live streaming or online viewing options for RCB's revelation will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website as well. Virat Kohli Unlikely to be New RCB Captain For IPL 2025 As Rajat Patidar Emerges As Frontrunner, Krunal Pandya in Contention Too: Report.

RCB To Announce New Captain Soon

A BIG announcement awaits you, and trust us when we say, you wouldn't want to miss this! 🙌 Watch it live here 👉 https://t.co/g5jzK4HQ0B Watch it LIVE 👉 THU 13 FEB, 11:30 AM on @DisneyPlusHS , Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1 Hindi! What do you think this might be? ✍👇 pic.twitter.com/YOWQJh3YJR — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 13, 2025

